La Stella (side) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

La Stella was scratched from Monday's starting nine with tightness in his left side, and he'll remain out of the lineup again Tuesday. The 32-year-old could be available as a pinch hitter since he's feeling a bit better, but manager Gabe Kapler may remain cautious and try to avoid using the veteran infielder off the bench.