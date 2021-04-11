La Stella (back) went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

La Stella missed three games with back tightness, but he was good in his return to the lineup. He led off the third inning with a double and came around to score on an Alex Dickerson single for the first run of the game. La Stella has gone 3-for-9 with two walks, two doubles and a run scored through six games in 2021. The infielder is expected to work in a utility role off the bench most of the time. His clearest path to playing time is at second base, but Donovan Solano has hit .333 across 27 at-bats to begin the year.