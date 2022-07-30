La Stella isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
La Stella is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Drew Smyly is on the mound for the Cubs on Saturday. Yermin Mercedes will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
More News
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Returns from COVID-19 IL•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Back with club, not activated yet•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Remains in reserve role•