La Stella will sit against lefty Blake Snell and the Padres on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

La Stella has now been on the bench against nine of the 11 lefties the Giants have faced so far this season. Even while being protected against same-sided pitching, he's struggled at the plate, hitting just .219/.286/.313. Wilmer Flores will be the second baseman in his absence.