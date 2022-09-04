La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The lefty-hitting La Stella is unsurprisingly on the bench against Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez, but the 33-year-old has begun to see his opportunities versus right-handed pitching take a hit of late, too. La Stella has sat out in two of the Giants' last five matchups with righties.
More News
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Resting after four straight starts•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Collects two hits, RBI•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: May lose work versus righties•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Out against lefty again•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: On bench against left-hander•