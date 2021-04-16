La Stella will sit against lefty Daniel Castano and the Marlins on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants' heavy platoon usage won't be stopping any time soon. La Stella hasn't started against a southpaw all year, a trend which will continue Friday, with Donovan Solano getting the start at second base.
