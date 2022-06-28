site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tommy La Stella: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
La Stella is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Tigers, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
La Stella finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive game, this time against Detroit southpaw Tarik Skubal. Yermin Mercedes will bat seventh as the designated hitter.
