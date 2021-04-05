La Stella will sit Monday against San Diego.
The Giants will use platoons all over the diamond this season. Monday's starter Adrian Morejon is the third southpaw the Giants have faced in their first four games. La Stella has sat against each of them. Donovan Solano will be the second baseman Monday.
