La Stella is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting La Stella will end up sitting out all four games of the series after the Dodgers brought four left-handed starting pitchers to the hill. He looks to be stuck in a strict platoon at designated hitter or third base with right-handed hitters J.D. Davis and/or Yermin Mercedes.
