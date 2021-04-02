La Stella is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Once again, Donovan Solano draws the start at second base with a lefty (Yusei Kikuchi) on the mound for Seattle. La Stella has yet to appear in a game this season, but should get the start and lead off Saturday against righty Chris Flexen.
