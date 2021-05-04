La Stella's hamstring strain is expected to keep him out for 4-to-6 weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

La Stella officially landed on the injured list Tuesday after exiting Sunday's game against the Padres with the issue. The timeline means he won't be back with the team until the start of June at the earliest, and possibly not until the middle of the month. Expect Mauricio Dubon and Wilmer Flores to find themselves in the lineup more frequently until he's healthy.