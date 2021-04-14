La Stella went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

La Stella hit a leadoff single in the first inning and scored on Mike Yastrzemski's two-run homer. In the second, La Stella hit his third double of the year but was left on base. Donovan Solano pinch hit for him in the seventh inning. La Stella is 6-for-17 (.353) with two runs scored, no homers, no RBI and no stolen bases in nine games. He was limited by a back injury early in the year, but La Stella could hit his way into a platoon with Solano at second base.