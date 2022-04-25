La Stella (Achilles) has ramped up his running intensity recently, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

La Stella resumed baseball activities approximately two weeks ago, and it's encouraging that he's now been able to increase his running intensity. The Giants haven't yet provided a timetable for the 33-year-old's return to game action, but it's possible he'll require a rehab assignment since he was also limited during spring training.

