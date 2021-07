La Stella (hamstring/thumb) returned to San Francisco on Thursday after he experienced soreness in his thumb, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

La Stella suffered a thumb fracture in late June and was examined by doctors in the Bay Area on Thursday. However, his examinations revealed no structural damage. The 32-year-old is expected to limit his baseball activities in the coming days, but he could resume his rehab assignment early next week.