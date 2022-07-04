site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Remains in reserve role
By
RotoWire Staff
La Stella is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
La Stella did not play in Sunday's game, and he will not start Monday's, either. Like he did the day before, Yermin Mercedes will serve as the Giants' designated hitter.
