La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

La Stella has settled back into a near-everyday role following Brandon Belt's (knee) recent placement on the injured list. After serving as the Giants' designated hitter and leadoff man in each of the past four games while going 4-for-14 with two walks, two RBI and a run, La Stella will bow out of the lineup Sunday in what appears to be a routine maintenance day. Wilmer Flores will step in as the Giants' DH.