La Stella will sit Tuesday against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Since returning from Achilles surgery in mid-May, La Stella has started against every righty the Giants have faced while sitting against all but one lefty. It's therefore no surprise to see him on the bench here against Ranger Suarez, with Curt Casali serving as the designated hitter.
