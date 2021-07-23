La Stella (hamstring) resumed his rehab assignment Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
La Stella was in the midst of a rehab assignment in the middle of July, though it was paused after he experienced soreness in his thumb. He's set to serve as the designated hitter Thursday but will return to the field Friday.
