La Stella (hamstring) has resumed running, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

La Stella has been out since early May due to a left hamstring strain, but he's participating in some activities as he continues to recover. The 32-year-old is on the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible to return to the Giants' lineup until early July, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.

