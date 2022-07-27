La Stella (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
La Stella landed on the COVID-19 IL on July 8 after experiencing symptoms, and he's rejoined the Giants after a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento. The 33-year-old won't immediately rejoin the lineup since lefty Tyler Gilbert is pitching Tuesday for Arizona.
