La Stella (Achilles) isn't starting Friday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
La Stella exited Tuesday's game due to left Achilles discomfort and will be out of the lineup for a third straight contest, but he's appeared off the bench in each of the last two matchups. He'll likely be available off the bench if needed Friday, but Donovan Solano will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
More News
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Removed from Tuesday's contest•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Raps three hits including homer•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Slugs sixth homer•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Takes seat Sunday•