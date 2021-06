La Stella (hamstring) was running the bases ahead of Friday's game against the Phillies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

La Stella has continued a running progression since late May, and he could begin a rehab assignment soon since he's ramped up his activity level recently. The 32-year-old isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until July 2, but he appears to be on tracking his recovery.