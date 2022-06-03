La Stella was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins for an undisclosed reason.

La Stella has started against just one left-handed pitcher this year, so it's possible that he was simply removed from the lineup since southpaw Richard Bleier is serving as an opener for the Marlins with right-hander Elieser Hernandez available out of the bullpen. It's not clear whether La Stella is dealing with an injury, but he'll likely be available off the bench if he's healthy. Evan Longoria will serve as the designated hitter while Jason Vosler enters the lineup at third base.