La Stella was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Padres with upper back tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old was penciled in to start at the keystone and bat leadoff, but he'll instead take a seat due to the back tightness. It's unclear if La Stella will be available off the bench. Wilmer Flores will take over at second base for the Giants.