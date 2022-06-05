site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
La Stella is not in Sunday's lineup against the Marlins.
He will begin the game on a bench with lefty Braxton Garrett starting for Miami. La Stella is hitting .206 with one home run over his last 10 games.
