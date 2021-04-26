La Stella is not in the lineup against lefty Austin Gomber and the Rockies on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
La Stella started against the last two lefties the Giants faced, though he'd sat against the previous seven. He's back on the bench Monday, with Wilmer Flores starting at second base.
