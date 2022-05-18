La Stella is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland is on the hill for Colorado in the series finale, so the lefty-hitting La Stella will give way to the righty-hitting Wilmer Flores at designated hitter. After opening the season on the injured list while recovering from Achilles surgery, La Stella was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier this week and made both of his first two starts with the Giants as a designated hitter, going 3-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and a walk between the first two games at Coors Field. La Stella is eventually expected to see most of his work at second base once he's further removed from the injury.