La Stella isn't starting Thursday against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
La Stella returned from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday against the Diamondbacks and went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Yermin Mercedes will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup with left-hander Justin Steele on the mound for the Cubs.
