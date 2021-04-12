La Stella isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against Cincinnati, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
La Stella returned to action in the past two games and went 2-for-7 with a double, one run and one walk during that time. However, Donovan Solano will take over at second base Monday with left-hander Wade Miley starting for the Reds.
