La Stella is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
La Stella is on the bench for the third straight game with lefty Julio Urias being the third consecutive southpaw to start for Los Angeles. Yermin Mercedes will bat cleanup as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: On bench against left-hander•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Returns from COVID-19 IL•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Back with club, not activated yet•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Placed on COVID-19 IL•