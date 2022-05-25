La Stella went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Tuesday's 13-12 win over the Mets.
La Stella's three-run blast came off Mets starter Chris Bassitt, who surrendered a career-high eight runs before exiting midway through the fifth inning. The lefty-hitting La Stella is likely to remain out of the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he's been productive against righties since making his season debut May 16. Through his first six games, La Stella is getting on base at a .333 clip and has already compiled five extra-base hits.
