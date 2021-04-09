La Stella (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 32-year-old will be out of the starting nine for the third straight contest as he battles back tightness. La Stella still appeared off the bench in the past two games and figures to be available to pinch hit again Friday. Donovan Solano receives another start at the keystone versus lefty Austin Gomber for San Francisco.