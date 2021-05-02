La Stella exited Sunday's game against the Padres due to a left hamstring strain, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
La Stella pulled up while scoring in the top of the fifth inning, and manager Gabe Kapler revealed after the game that the second baseman is dealing with a hamstring issue. The 32-year-old will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but Kapler said that La Stella could miss additional time. Wilmer Flores and Mauricio Dubon should fill in at second base if La Stella is unavailable.
