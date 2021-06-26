La Stella (hamstring) is dealing with a small thumb fracture and is expected to pause baseball activities for approximately two weeks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

La Stella has been out since early May with a hamstring strain. He began a rehab assignment Tuesday but paused it after just one game with what was originally called a jammed thumb. The infielder was previously expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list in early July, but the thumb fracture will now almost certainly keep him off the major-league roster through the All-Star break.