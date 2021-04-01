La Stella isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
La Stella is reportedly ready for the start of the regular season after he suffered a left knee contusion Sunday, but he'll take on a bench role against left-hander Marco Gonzales on Opening Day. Donovan Solano will take his place at the keystone, batting third.
