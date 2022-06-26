La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Darin Ruf will handle designated-hitter duties in the series finale while La Stella receives a breather after going 7-for-24 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and three runs while starting in each of the past seven games. Though he's primarily been deployed as a DH this season, La Stella could be in line for more work at second base over the next week and a half with Thairo Estrada likely to serve as the Giants' main shortstop following Brandon Crawford's (knee) placement on the 10-day injured list.