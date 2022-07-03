La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Even though the White Sox are bringing a righty (Lucas Giolito) to the hill Sunday, the lefty-hitting La Stella will retreat to the bench in what likely amounts to some extra maintenance for the day game after the night game. Darin Ruf will serve as the Giants' designated hitter in place of La Stella, who went 2-for-10 with a double and a run while starting in each of the team's previous three games.