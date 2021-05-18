La Stella (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Reports from when La Stella originally landed on the injured list in early May indicated he would miss 4-to-6 weeks. He'll now be out for longer than the back end of that range and will be ineligible to return before early July. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Giants to claim Trevor Hildenberger off waivers from the Mets.
