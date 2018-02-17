Giants' Tony Watson: Agrees to deal with Giants
Watson has agreed to a contract with the Giants, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The terms of the deal are not yet available, but it is believed to be a multi-year deal. Watson will serve as the top lefty in the Giants' bullpen this season, although clearly Mark Melancon and likely Sam Dyson will be ahead of him in the hierarchy for saves. The 32-year-old southpaw is known for outperforming his peripherals, posting an ERA under 3.40 in six straight seasons despite often working with a strikeout rate that is subpar by late-inning reliever standards. He could be a source of value in leagues that reward holds, and could get in the mix for saves if Melancon struggles mightily or gets hurt.
