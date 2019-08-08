Watson did not allow a base runner over an inning in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Nationals.

The Giants moved a pair of relievers at the trade deadline, but neither was closer Will Smith, which keeps Watson in his current role as the club's left-handed setup man. The 34-year-old owns a 2.80 ERA through 48 games, but he may be over-performing with a 4.43 xFIP, which is due to his lackluster strikeout rate (6.8 K/9) and a lofty 1.20 HR/9.