Watson (1-0) pitched a third of an inning and earned the win in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

After starter Johnny Cueto gave up a solo home run to Eduardo Escobar and walked Jake Lamb, Watson was brought in with two outs in the seventh inning. Watson managed to pick off Lamb to end the threat, and the Giants took the lead in the eighth to reward the reliever with the win. Through 11 innings, Watson has a sparking 0.82 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and nine strikeouts. He is likely to see late-inning assignments, although he has yet to record a save this season.