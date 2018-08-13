Watson gave up a hit and struck out a batter over two-thirds of a scoreless inning in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Watson notched his 25th hold in the process, which is the most he has recorded since his days in Pittsburgh when he was considered one of the best left-handed relievers in the game. The 33-year-old now owns a sparkling 2.28 ERA and a 4.7 K/BB ratio over 51.1 innings, making him a strong asset in holds leagues.