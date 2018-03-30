Giants' Tony Watson: Converts first hold of 2018
Watson picked up his first hold of the season after firing a scoreless inning with a walk and three strikeouts against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Manager Bruce Bochy named Hunter Strickland the team's temporary closer in wake of Mark Melancon's (arm) injury, effectively pushing Watson back into his previously-expected setup role. The Giants' bullpen struggled limiting left-handed batters last year, so the southpaw should see plenty of hold chances this season, especially in matchups against the Dodgers' -- who they play 10 of their first 28 games against -- premier left-handed bats.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...