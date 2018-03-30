Watson picked up his first hold of the season after firing a scoreless inning with a walk and three strikeouts against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Manager Bruce Bochy named Hunter Strickland the team's temporary closer in wake of Mark Melancon's (arm) injury, effectively pushing Watson back into his previously-expected setup role. The Giants' bullpen struggled limiting left-handed batters last year, so the southpaw should see plenty of hold chances this season, especially in matchups against the Dodgers' -- who they play 10 of their first 28 games against -- premier left-handed bats.