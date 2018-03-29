Watson is one of several options the Giants are considering as emergency fill-ins should Mark Melancon (arm) land on the disabled list to begin the year, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melancon admitted that he was feeling an undisclosed pain in his throwing arm Tuesday, so a start on the disabled list seems likely, even if the Giants are remaining mum on their closer's status. Sam Dyson seems to be the favorite to fill in due to his experience in the role last season, but Watson was also mentioned as a potential replacement. Hunter Strickland -- who had the best spring training of the trio -- was also rumored to be in the mix. All three players are worth a flyer for those hunting for cheap saves.