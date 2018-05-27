Watson gave up a run on two hits over an inning in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Watson got in hot water when he allowed a run to come home in a hotly-contested matchup, but he was able to pass the torch successfully to Hunter Strickland, who nailed down the win. The 33-year-old has been a key part of the Giants' bullpen this season, posting a 2.45 ERA with 24 strikeouts and nine holds over 22 innings.