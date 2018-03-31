Watson (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out two batters to earn his first win Friday against the Dodgers.

The lefty also recorded a hold with a scoreless eighth frame on Opening Day, so it appears he's going to be leaned on in a high-leverage role. It positions Watson to be a serviceable fantasy asset in plenty of settings, and it's a gig he's excelled at in the past. He's now struck out five batters and allowed just a single baserunner through two innings, so it's an encouraging start for the 33-year-old veteran. It's worth noting that the San Francisco bullpen could reshuffle when Mark Melancon (elbow) returns from injury, though.

