Giants' Tony Watson: Earns first win
Watson (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out two batters to earn his first win Friday against the Dodgers.
The lefty also recorded a hold with a scoreless eighth frame on Opening Day, so it appears he's going to be leaned on in a high-leverage role. It positions Watson to be a serviceable fantasy asset in plenty of settings, and it's a gig he's excelled at in the past. He's now struck out five batters and allowed just a single baserunner through two innings, so it's an encouraging start for the 33-year-old veteran. It's worth noting that the San Francisco bullpen could reshuffle when Mark Melancon (elbow) returns from injury, though.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...