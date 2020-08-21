Watson has yet to get a save opportunity this season, but he has logged five straight scoreless appearances while collecting three holds over that span.

Trevor Gott opened the year with saves in four of his first five appearances, but he has been dreadful of late, giving up 11 earned runs while blowing two saves over his last 1.1 innings, so he is seemingly out as the Giants' closer. Watson could be the next man up, but Tyler Rogers has a similar scoreless streak and is 1-for-2 on save chances this season. If it is a committee, it may be tricky to extract value from the situation, but it's possible one of Watson, Rogers or a dark horse candidate could emerge now that Gott has seemingly pitched himself out of the ninth inning.