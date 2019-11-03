Watson (wrist) exercised his $2.5 million player option to remain with the Giants for 2020, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Watson missed the final month of the season after fracturing his left wrist, and he finished the 2019 campaign with a 4.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB over 54 innings. It was the first time in the 34-year-old's major-league career he posted an ERA north of 4.00, so the Giants will undoubtedly hope he can provide production closer to his career averages (2.81 ERA and 1.10 WHIP) in 2020 .