Watson is the favorite to begin the year as the Giants' closer, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR.com reports.

He has not been named the closer, but Watson is embracing the role as the leader of the Giants' bullpen, saying that he is looking forward to pitching with that "closer mentality" this season. In most bullpens, the 34-year-old southpaw would pitch in the seventh or eighth inning, but he is by far the most accomplished reliever in this bullpen, with 30 career saves to his name. Shaun Anderson would be an intriguing ninth-inning option as well, but he is being stretched out as a starter early in camp. Jandel Gustave, Sam Coonrod, Tyler Rogers and Trevor Gott are also candidates for saves early this season.