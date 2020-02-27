Giants' Tony Watson: Frontrunner to close for Giants
Watson is the favorite to begin the year as the Giants' closer, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR.com reports.
He has not been named the closer, but Watson is embracing the role as the leader of the Giants' bullpen, saying that he is looking forward to pitching with that "closer mentality" this season. In most bullpens, the 34-year-old southpaw would pitch in the seventh or eighth inning, but he is by far the most accomplished reliever in this bullpen, with 30 career saves to his name. Shaun Anderson would be an intriguing ninth-inning option as well, but he is being stretched out as a starter early in camp. Jandel Gustave, Sam Coonrod, Tyler Rogers and Trevor Gott are also candidates for saves early this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...