Watson is undergoing X-rays on his left wrist after Wednesday's win over the Cardinals, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Watson made an incredible diving tag to get the out at first base on a bunt attempt during the eighth inning and apparently injured the wrist on his throwing hand on the play. The veteran left-hander allowed one hit and zero runs over two-third of an inning Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day until the X-ray results are known.